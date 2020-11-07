C-reactive Protein Testing Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “C-reactive Protein Testing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. C-reactive Protein Testing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

As per the , C-reactive protein (CRP) is one of the highly useful markers of inflammation in the body, which is produced by cells in the liver. C-reactive protein tests are the blood tests that measure the levels of C-reactive protein. These proteins are produced by the liver and its level increase when there is inflammation in the body. These tests help to identify and keep track of diseases that cause inflammation, such as certain types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, etc.

The major factors propelling the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market include the rise in prevalence of inflammatory disorders, the increasing global incidence of endometriosis in women, rise in funding toward the technological advancement in diagnostics, and rise in the adoption of point-of-care devices.

Chronic inflammation is found to be the primary contributing factor involved in multiple chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and others. In developed countries, such as the United States, a significantly large section of the population, approximately 1.6 million people are affected by rheumatoid arthritis and nearly 18 million people are affected globally.

During the infectious state of the inflammatory disease, the CRP levels rise rapidly within the body and peak up to levels of 350–400 mg/L after 48 hours. When the inflammation decreases, the CRP levels fall, making it a highly useful marker for monitoring the activity of diseases. Therefore, a regular standardization of measurement techniques and reporting improve the utility of CRP in regular clinical practice. CRP has multiple applications within in vitro and in vivo, for the development of potential new compounds for inflammatory diseases. Thus, the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases is among the foremost factors driving the market studied.

Furthermore, there is also an increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers that is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies, such as WHO and NIH for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are anticipated to promote the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Siemens Healthineers