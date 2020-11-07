C-reactive Protein Testing Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “C-reactive Protein Testing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. C-reactive Protein Testing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , C-reactive protein (CRP) is one of the highly useful markers of inflammation in the body, which is produced by cells in the liver. C-reactive protein tests are the blood tests that measure the levels of C-reactive protein. These proteins are produced by the liver and its level increase when there is inflammation in the body. These tests help to identify and keep track of diseases that cause inflammation, such as certain types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiovascular Disease is the Largest Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period
Cardiovascular disorders account for the largest share in terms of adoption. Due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, there is an urgent need for developing a quick and effective method for diagnosis. So, C-reactive protein can be an indicator for the detection of CVD as there is a development of atherosclerosis, which is the laying down of cholesterol inside the blood vessel walls that create inflammation within the vessel walls. Hence, in patients suffering from CVD, there is a higher level of CRP. Therefore, the CRP assays to detect lower levels of CRP, which are sensitive. Hence, the high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to encourage researchers to undertake investigational studies in CRC for cardiovascular disorders.
North America has Been Reported with the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America has dominated the market with the largest revenue share. The factors that are likely to be responsible for the dominance of this segment are the presence of established players, technological advancements, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also due to effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, as well as high awareness among the people for testing and testing devices in healthcare, the market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
C-reactive Protein Testing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Inflammatory Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Global Incidence of Endometriosis in Women
4.2.3 Rise in Funding toward the Technological Advancement in Diagnostics
4.2.4 Rise in the Adoption of Point-of-care Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Public Awareness
4.3.2 Availability of Alternative Treatments with Higher Accuracies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Assay Type
5.1.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
5.1.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
5.1.3 Immunoturbidimetric Assay
5.1.4 Other Assay Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Diabetes
5.2.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis
5.2.3 Cardiovascular Disease
5.2.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
5.2.5 Cancer
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
6.1.6 Merck KGaA
6.1.7 Quest Diagnostics
6.1.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
