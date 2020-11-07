Angiography Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Angiography Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Angiography Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The angiography devices covered in the market includes all modalities, including equipment and consumables used during the angiographic procedures. Angiography systems utilizing various technologies, such as MRI, CT, and X-ray are covered in the report along with consumables and equipment, such as catheters, guidewires, contrast media, and incision closure devices, among others.

Market Overview:

The angiography devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population are the most significant factors driving the growth of the angiography devices market.

The cardiovascular diseases which include heart attacks, strokes, and other circulatory diseases have become the leading cause of premature death. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 17.3 million deaths per year, and this number is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. In 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, CVD related deaths represented 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Hence, the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for angiography devices, which ultimately results in the growth of the angiography devices market. Furthermore, other factors, such as rapid technological advances, increasing awareness of the population, and the high preference of minimally invasive procedures are also supplementing the market growth. Major Key Players:

AngioDynamics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Canon Corporation

Cordis Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Philips NV

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers