Angiography Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Angiography Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Angiography Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The angiography devices covered in the market includes all modalities, including equipment and consumables used during the angiographic procedures. Angiography systems utilizing various technologies, such as MRI, CT, and X-ray are covered in the report along with consumables and equipment, such as catheters, guidewires, contrast media, and incision closure devices, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
On the basis of End Users, the Hospital Segment Dominates The Overall Angiography Devices Market.
The factors attributing to the dominance of the hospital segment are the availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration in diverse geographical locations, availability of accompanying healthcare infrastructure and procedures, availability of skilled labor, and affordability via government funding. The high accessibility and affordability of hospitals as compared to the specialty clinics attract a large patient population. The profitability index of the hospitals also increases as they gain benefit from the bulk purchase discounts and trade agreements with the manufacturers and suppliers. Furthermore, these trade agreements open new avenues to timely upgradation and early access to technologically advanced products by the manufacturers, enhancing the hospital’s treatment capability.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America dominates the angiography devices market, owing to the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and high replacement rates of medical equipment. In the angiography market, Europe is the second largest market after North America. The significant share of the European countries can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high government investments, the faster product approval procedures, and rising adoption of the angiography devices due to a large number of angiography screening procedures being performed.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Angiography Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric population and Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Interventional Angiography in Minimally Invasive Surgeries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Procedure and Equipment Cost
4.3.2 Risks Associated with Angiography Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Angiographic Systems
5.1.2 Consumables
5.1.2.1 Catheters
5.1.2.2 Guidewires
5.1.2.3 Contrast Media
5.1.2.4 Incision Closure Devices
5.1.2.5 Accessories
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 MRI
5.2.2 CT
5.2.3 X-Ray
5.2.4 Other Technologies
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Cerebral
5.3.2 Carotid
5.3.3 Peripheral
5.3.4 Aortic
5.3.5 Coronary
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AngioDynamics Inc.
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Canon Corporation
6.1.4 Cordis Corporation
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Medtronic
6.1.7 Philips NV
6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
