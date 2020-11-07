Medical Device Security Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Medical Device Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Medical Device Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098997

Scope of the Report:

Medical devices vulnerable to security threats are protected with the use of industry standard guidelines. Medical device manufacturers mitigate risks with the use of software solutions, services, and encrypt data for secure data transfer and evading data loss.

Market Overview:

The medical device security market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in cyber-attacks on the healthcare facilities systems and their medical devices and there have been instances of theft of personal data that are critical to hospitals and patient privacy. This has led to the implementation of strict government guidelines by the FDA and National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). In case of medical devices (MRI scanners, surgery robots, X-ray machines, and dental devices) endpoints are internet-enabled with IP network. These endpoints are prone to security threat by hackers. Thus, endpoint security has become increasingly important for data protection and protection of systems from unauthorized manipulation and preventing the use of malicious software.

There has been a growing trend of adoption of connected and wearable medical devices. Medical devices with configurable embedded computer systems are more vulnerable to cyber security threats. With a rise in the use of medical devices across healthcare organizations, device manufacturers and hospitals have become more vigilant in improving their network security. Medical devices in the hospital rooms in intensive care units are integrated to a cloud base infrastructure for online sharing of encrypted healthcare data. Thus arises the need for providing security for medical devices, which is further contributing to the growth of the medical device security market.

Other factors which are driving the medical device security market are the increasing demand for connected medical devices and government regulations along with the need for compliance. Major Key Players:

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

DXC Technology

FireEye

IBM

Imperva

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks