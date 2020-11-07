Medical Device Security Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Medical Device Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Medical Device Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Medical devices vulnerable to security threats are protected with the use of industry standard guidelines. Medical device manufacturers mitigate risks with the use of software solutions, services, and encrypt data for secure data transfer and evading data loss.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Wearable and External Medical Devices Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate.
The increasing adoption of wearable medical devices is driven by technological advancements and innovations along with improving the care availability and lifestyle of patients. Currently, these wearable medical devices are gaining immense popularity, due to improved technologies and their compatibility with regularly used devices, such as smartphones. Increased usage of medical devices connected to mobile networks or through IoT in the healthcare sector can significantly increase the risk of security issues, which in turn is forcing more and more medical technology companies to implement security solutions for external and wearable medical devices.
The United States Leads the Medical Device Security Market
In the United States, there is a rise in the adoption of wired and wireless networked medical devices because they are playing an important role in improved individual health outcomes. These devices collect, store, and process vast amounts of clinical data and are prone to security risk. In 2018, the FDA released a safety action plan outlining proposals for the improvement of cybersecurity in medical devices. These government initiatives to lessen the data breaches by increasing the security of medical devices are the most significant factor responsible for the growth of the medical device security market in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Medical Device Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Medical Devices
4.2.2 Government Regulations and Need for Compliance
4.2.3 Increasing Instances of Healthcare Cyber-attacks and Threats
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Healthcare Security Budgets
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions
5.1.2 Data Loss Prevention Solutions
5.1.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions
5.1.4 Distributed Denial of Service Solutions
5.1.5 Encryption Solutions
5.1.6 Identity and Access Management Solutions
5.1.7 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems
5.1.8 Risk and Compliance Management
5.1.9 Other Services and Solutions
5.2 By Device Type
5.2.1 Hospital Medical Devices
5.2.2 Internally Embedded Medical Devices
5.2.3 Wearable and External Medical Devices
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Healthcare Payers
5.3.2 Healthcare Providers
5.3.3 Medical Device Manufacturers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CA Technologies
6.1.2 Check Point Software Technologies
6.1.3 Cisco Systems
6.1.4 DXC Technology
6.1.5 FireEye
6.1.6 IBM
6.1.7 Imperva
6.1.8 Mcafee
6.1.9 Palo Alto Networks
6.1.10 Symantec Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
