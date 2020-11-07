Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Remote patient monitoring technology comprises day-to-day monitoring devices, such as glucometers for patients with diabetes and heart or blood pressure monitors for patients getting cardiac care. Information can be sent to a physician’s workplace by using telehealth communication links, by using a software application installed on the patient’s internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet.

The remote patient monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM), is a category of ambulatory healthcare that permits a patient to use a mobile medical device to accomplish a routine test and guide the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

Increase in the chronic disease population, increase in the aging population, and demand for home-based monitoring devices are all the major factors driving the growth of the patient care monitoring market. Operating home-based devices is becoming simple and hence these are being used by all age groups. They are also compact and portable and the patients can wear it all the time without unease. It also ensures that the patient’s condition is monitored all the time. Moreover, the need to maintain the average healthcare expenditure is also one of the major reasons for driving the growth of the market.

Despite significant factors driving the wider adoption of remote patient monitoring systems, resistance from the healthcare industry professionals toward the adoption of the patient monitoring system, lack of proper reimbursement policies, and stringent regulatory framework are the challenges faced by the patient monitoring equipment market.

Abbott Laboratories

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

Baxter

Boston Scientific

Covidien

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Omron Healthcare