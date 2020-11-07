Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Remote patient monitoring technology comprises day-to-day monitoring devices, such as glucometers for patients with diabetes and heart or blood pressure monitors for patients getting cardiac care. Information can be sent to a physician’s workplace by using telehealth communication links, by using a software application installed on the patient’s internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Multi-Parameter Monitors Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate.
Multi-parameter monitors are devices that monitor various parameters, such as arterial blood pressure, heart rate, body and skin temperature, oximetry and capnography with a single device. These devices have become popular as they are small, portable, and are user-friendly. The multi-parameter remote monitoring devices are used not only by medical professionals but also by the health-conscious population as sleep and activity monitors fall in these categories. Owing to an increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle and the growing trend of self-monitoring and preventive medicine, the multi-parameter monitor segment is expected to register robust growth rates.
The United States Leads the Remote Patient Monitoring Market
North America is leading the remote patient monitoring devices market globally and is also anticipated to dominate the market in the future. There is a growing trend of shifting treatment from hospitals to home in order to reduce hospital bills. The increasing economic burden on hospitals due to a large number of inpatients coupled with penalties imposed under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program formed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is resulting in the increased adoption of remote patient monitoring devices in the United States. Furthermore, patients also prefer home healthcare because of the cost-effectiveness, privacy, and convenience which is also supplementing the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes
4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Growing Demand for Home-based Monitoring Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Resistance from the Healthcare Industry Professionals
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Heart Monitors
5.1.2 Breath Monitors
5.1.3 Hematology Monitors
5.1.4 Multi-Parameter Monitors
5.1.5 Other Types of Devices
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cancer Treatment
5.2.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.3 Diabetes Treatment
5.2.4 Sleep Disorder
5.2.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Home Care Settings
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Hospitals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Aerotel Medical Systems
6.1.3 AMD Global Telemedicine
6.1.4 Baxter
6.1.5 Boston Scientific
6.1.6 Covidien
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Honeywell
6.1.9 Masimo Corporation
6.1.10 Medtronic
6.1.11 Omron Healthcare
6.1.12 Proteus Digital Health
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
