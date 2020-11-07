Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Enteral Feeding Formulas Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enteral Feeding Formulas market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. The report covers various types of polymeric, monomeric, and disease-specific enteral formulas.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

By Application, the Oncology Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Globally, the burden of cancer is growing rapidly. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Majority of tumor-bearing patients suffer from cancer cachexia, which causes insulin resistance, increased lipolysis with loss of body fat, increased protein turnover, and loss of muscle mass causing loss of appetite and weight. Furthermore, cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in the patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level making it difficult to swallow. To improve the clinical condition of cancer patients, providing nutrition is the cornerstone, as it becomes very difficult for the cancer patients to take the food orally, and as the treatment proceeds, the nutrition is supplied by enteral feeding tubes to help them maintain the body mass. The incidence and prevalence of cancer are increasing, contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.

The United States Leads the Enteral Feeding Formulas market

North America is expected to dominate the enteral feeding formulas market owing to factors, such as rapid aging population, the surging prevalence of preterm birth, and the rise in the number of chronic disease patients. In the United States, it is projected that the number of people aged above 65 years will more than double till 2060. The rise in the geriatric population will increase the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes which will further lead to an increase in a hospital stay of the patient. In addition, as per the data published by WHO, 15 million babies are born preterm and this number is rising. Hence, all of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 High Incidence of Preterm Births

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Nutrition

4.3.2 Patient Safety Risks and Occurrence of Feeding or Medication Errors

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Polymeric

5.1.2 Monomeric

5.1.3 Disease-Specific Formulas

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Critical Care

5.2.4 Diabetes

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Home Care Agencies and Hospices

5.3.3 Nursing Homes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Danone Nutricia

6.1.4 Fresenius Kabi AG

6.1.5 Global Health Product Inc.

6.1.6 Mead Johnson & Company LLC

6.1.7 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

6.1.8 Nestle SA

6.1.9 Trovita Health Science

6.1.10 Victus

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

