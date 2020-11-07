Latin America Liver Cancer Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Latin America Liver Cancer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Latin America Liver Cancer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the Latin American liver cancer market encompasses various diagnostic modalities used in the diagnosis and imaging of liver cancer and available therapies used in the management of liver cancer. Diagnostic modalities include ultrasound scans, biopsy, endoscopy, CT scan, PET scan, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, among others. Therapeutic categories covered in the report include targeted therapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Market Overview:

The Latin American liver cancer market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.4% during the forecast period.

– Changes in the current lifestyle of individuals have led to the exposure of a large amount of population to the risk factors that contribute to liver cancer. The risk factors include hepatitis (caused by either the hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus), type-2 diabetes, metabolic disorders, excess body weight, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking. It has also been observed that liver cancer risk increases substantially with the increase in one’s body mass index (BMI).

According to the OECD Obesity Update 2017, obesity levels are particularly high in Latin American countries for example in Mexico, 32.4% of males aged 15 years and over are obese as of 2017, and nearly 39% of the population is projected to become obese by 2030.

