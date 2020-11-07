Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Overactive Bladder Treatment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Overactive Bladder Treatment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The overactive bladder treatments include various therapies, like, anticholinergics, mirabegron, etc., that are used to treat the sudden involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall, leading to urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and urge incontinence.

Market Overview:

– The overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, which lead to the overactive bladder disorder and rising geriatric population are primary drivers of the global market.

– In 2017, there were approximately 950 million people who were 60 years old or above, comprising 13% of the global population, and is growing by about 3% every year. Urinary incontinence generally increases with aging. OAB has a major negative impact on quality of life and health of the aged population.

– With the increasing burden of OAB, along with other urinary diseases, the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market is likely to be high. Other factors, such as the development of innovative intravesical therapies and aggressive marketing by pharmaceuticals companies, are also expected to expand the mar Major Key Players:

Allergan PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Endo International PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited