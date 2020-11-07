Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Overactive Bladder Treatment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Overactive Bladder Treatment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The overactive bladder treatments include various therapies, like, anticholinergics, mirabegron, etc., that are used to treat the sudden involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall, leading to urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and urge incontinence.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Idiopathic Overactive Bladder Treatment is Expected to Have the Largest Share
Segmented by disease type, the idiopathic overactive bladder treatment accounted for a major share of the market, in 2017, which can be attributed to its high prevalence. Due to the bladder muscle weakness post pregnancy and menopause, women are more vulnerable to the condition. This is expected to encourage key companies to invest in this segment. Increasing competition among the market players may lead to a decrease in the overall cost of treatment, during the forecast period.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market
North America is expected to lead the overactive bladder treatment market. This can be credited to its well-established healthcare industry. With reimbursement of overactive bladder treatment, the growing prevalence of the disease with rising age, and the presence of major players, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of bladder over-activity, geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, and awareness about overactive bladder treatments, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Causing Overactive Bladder
4.2.2 Increasing Trend of Drug Development for Overactive Bladder Treatment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects of Current Treatments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Therapy
5.1.1 Anticholinergics
5.1.2 Mirabegron
5.1.3 Neurostimulation
5.1.4 Intravesical Instillation
5.1.5 Other Therapies
5.2 By Disease Type
5.2.1 Idiopathic Overactive Bladder
5.2.2 Neurogenic Overactive Bladder
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan PLC
6.1.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.
6.1.3 Cogentix Medical Inc.
6.1.4 Endo International PLC
6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Medtronic PLC
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 Sanofi
6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
6.1.11 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
