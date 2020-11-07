Wireless ECG Devices Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless ECG Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wireless ECG Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, wireless electrocardiography (ECG) is a type of ECG with recording devices. It uses wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, smartphone, and other types of remote monitoring devices. The wireless ECG devices market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Monitoring ECG Systems Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

The continuous cardiovascular monitoring ECG systems segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and a growing geriatric population, which is likely to increase the need for continuous cardiovascular monitoring of patients’ heart during their daily routines. According to the WHO factsheets in 2017, an estimated 17.7 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Increasing awareness regarding early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring devices. Continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems are worn continuously by the patients. It continuously monitors and sends ECG readings to the user’s smartphone, using Bluetooth; from there, the data is sent over mobile networks to a server. Development of commercially advanced devices, with enabled Bluetooth sensor technology and mobile app technology, is anticipated to drive the popularity of continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share for the wireless ECG devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. As reported in 2016, the healthcare spending in the United States was the highest, when compared to other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) list. According to the estimates of the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death and accounts for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA), an estimated 4 million patients are affected by arrhythmias, with half a million people dying every year in the United States. ECG has been in existence for a long time. However, there has been a continuous evolvement year on year, with the need to observe the patient for an extended period. With the launch of door-to-balloon (D2B) time initiative and “Mission: Lifeline” by the American College of Cardiology and AHA, the demand from hospitals for Bluetooth-equipped 12-lead ECG monitors and wireless solutions has increased. Owing to more hospitals striving to meet the national guidelines for ECG devices, technology advancements, the prevalence of heart diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and reimbursement, the US wireless ECG market is expected to grow. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American wireless ECG devices market, and it is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Wireless ECG Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.2 Declining Cost of Wireless Technologies

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Remote Monitoring Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Reimbursement Policies Regarding Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

4.3.2 Inaccuracies in Precision Reporting

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Monitoring ECG Systems

5.1.1.1 Remote Data Monitoring

5.1.1.2 Event Monitoring

5.1.1.3 Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems

5.1.2 Diagnostic ECG Systems

5.1.2.1 Rest ECG Systems

5.1.2.2 Stress ECG Systems

5.1.2.3 Holter ECG Systems

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital

5.2.2 Home-based User

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

6.1.2 AliveCor Inc.

6.1.3 BPL Medical Technologies

6.1.4 Cardiocity Limited

6.1.5 CardioComm Solutions Inc.

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 MediBioSense Ltd

6.1.9 Medtronic

6.1.10 Nihon Kohden Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

