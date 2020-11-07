Contrast Media Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Contrast Media Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Contrast Media market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

As per the , contrast media is the substance used to enhance the contrast of an image, and hence, making an image more detailed and clearer. Contrast media is increasingly being used in various medical imaging technique, such as MRI and CT. The contrast media market is segmented by type, procedure, indication, application, and geography.

The major factors for the growth of the contrast media market include the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, rising demand for image-guided procedures and diagnostics, and a large number of approvals for contrast agents.

– Image-guided procedures can help determine if a cancer is malignant or benign. With the increased prevalence and the increase in the number of cancer cases in both developing and developed economies of the world, it is necessary to provide procedures that can help patients get a diagnosis at the earlier stages.

– The demand for diagnostics imaging is at an all-time high, with multiple types of chronic diseases prevalent, globally.

– According to a report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the rise in the volume of imaging services per medicare beneficiary is highest among all other services provided by the physicians.

– Image-guided surgeries (IGS) are gaining acceptance with time. These procedures are useful for diagnosis as well as treatment of multiple conditions.

– The rising need, as well as demand, for refinement of imaging during surgeries, requires unique methods of data acquisition, processing, and display, and the full understanding of the process of imaging and its applications to therapy. This need is very well served by image-guided procedures and it has resulted in an increased demand for image-guided procedures for diagnostics, as well as treatment, and hence has served as a factor for the market gro

