Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies

The “Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the report, the hospital supplies market of Saudi Arabia encompasses the supply of devices essential to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety in the hospitals. These are associated with the protection against hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including products to maintain proper management of hospital equipment.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market include the increasing incidences of communal diseases, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the rise in the aging population.
  • – The significant increase in the aging population every year has a direct impact on the rising number of the geriatric population being hospitalized due to chronic diseases. The geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and other disorders, is expected to serve as the primary driver in this market, thereby increasing the demand for hospital supplies.
  • – As per a 2015 publication in Working Papers, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the population aged 60 or more is expected to be 25% of the total population, by the end of 2050. Since the current era belongs to the transition phase, a significant number of people are in their late 40s and 50s, which increases the possibility of long-term chronic diseases and hospitalization for the longer duration, in the country.
  • – The Saudi healthcare sector is experiencing increased participation from the private sector, along with government initiatives, for further expansion and investment in this industry. Accordingly, there is increasing demand for hospital beds and hospital supplies, which is expected to further surge, over the next decade.
  • – The aging of baby boomers requires higher attention, and thus, requires more hospital services, primarily in outpatient settings. In addition, there is a growing demand for outpatient surgical centers, imaging centers, and physician offices. Thus, aging plays a significant role in the high number of hospital visits. Thus, the demand for hospital supplies is expected to increase over the forecast period.

    Major Key Players:

  • 3M Company
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • GE Healthcare
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker Corporation

    Key Market Trends:

    The Operating Room Equipment Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

    The public demand for operating room and emergency rooms, where critically ill patients are treated, is witnessing a steady rise. The survival rate of critically ill patients in the emergency department is directly related to the advancement of early recognition and treatment of diseases, and continuous observation by the nurse staff members, doctors, and physicians. Some of the durables in the operating room include utility columns, surgical and exam lights, stretchers and their accessories, cushions, mattresses, sterilizing and cleansing equipment, and surgical tables and their accessories. In Saudi Arabia, increase in road traffic accidents, despite advancements in safety technology, is among the primary reasons for the rising demand for operating rooms or emergency rooms, along with the necessary equipment. Trauma cases are among the major causes of death in Saudi Arabia. There are a significant number of cases of hemiplegia, paraplegia, and quadriplegia, due to road accidents in the country. In this segment, the country is equipped with hospitals supplies from several major companies, such as Arabian Health Care Supply Company (AHCSC), Emitac Healthcare Solutions, and Cardinal Health, among others. It is expected that better government involvement through funding, initiatives, and collaboration with multinational companies may provide consistent growth in the operating room equipment segment.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Communal Diseases
    4.2.2 Growing Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections
    4.2.3 Rise in Ageing Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Home Healthcare Services
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Operating Room Equipment
    5.1.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
    5.1.3 Sterilization and Disinfectant Products
    5.1.4 Disposable Hospital Supplies
    5.1.5 Syringes and Needles
    5.1.6 Other Product Types

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 3M Company
    6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
    6.1.3 Baxter International
    6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.7 Medtronic
    6.1.8 Smith & Nephew
    6.1.9 Stryker Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

