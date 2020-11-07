Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Healthcare Cloud Computing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, cloud computing can be defined as the practice of using remote servers in place of the local server or network, to store, manage, and process the data. Therefore, the use of cloud moves the data center infrastructure outside of the organization. This report analyzes and discusses the market for cloud computing in the healthcare sector. The revenue from cloud services has been tracked in the report. The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by application, deployment, service, end user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), EHR is an electronic version of patient health information, including patient demographics, progress notes, problems, and medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports. However, sharing of data has not been that easy till now, because of the lack of interoperability. Interoperability is not only among the products of two different manufacturers, but also sometimes among the product of the same company. However, the situation is changing rapidly and companies are working to develop more patient-friendly interoperable devices. A complex healthcare system requires diverse EHR products that must be able to share information seamlessly. An interoperable EHR makes this possible by enabling better workflows and reduced ambiguity and allows data transfer among EHR systems and healthcare stakeholders. According to a survey conducted by the Software AdviceTM in 2015, 46% of patients want their doctors to directly exchange their medical records instead of in-person delivery. The high cost is a restraining factor, however, the United States Government is giving sufficient incentives monetarily to minimize its effect. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) paid more than USD 30 billion as financial incentives to more than 468,000 MEDICARE AND MEDICAID providers for implementing the system. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the healthcare cloud computing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The United States is a leader in the healthcare cloud computing market, mainly due to the high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from the government agency. The implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH Act), primarily to stimulate the adoption of EHR and supporting technologies in the country. According to the Act, starting from 2011, healthcare providers would be offered financial incentives for demonstrating meaningful use of EHRs until 2015, after which, time penalties may be levied for failing to explain such use. Cloud-based services are helpful for everyone. Most healthcare institutions neither have the time nor resources to devote to cybersecurity that an established cloud provider may have. Moreover, it is hard to believe that any established cloud provider may leak data or allow the leakage of data knowingly. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Adoption of Information Technology in the Healthcare Sector

4.2.2 Access to Advance Technology, Such as Machine Learning, is Easier in Cloud System

4.2.3 Usage of Cloud Reduces Cost and Improves Scalability, Storage, and Flexibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Integrity Issues

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability and Industry Standards

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

5.1.1.1 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.1.2 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

5.1.1.3 Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

5.1.1.4 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

5.1.1.5 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

5.1.1.6 Other Applications

5.1.2 Nonclinical Information Systems (NCIS)

5.1.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

5.1.2.2 Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

5.1.2.3 Payroll Management System

5.1.2.4 Claims Management

5.1.2.5 Cost Accounting

5.1.2.6 Other Nonclinical Information Systems

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Private Cloud

5.2.2 Public Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

5.3.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

5.3.3 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Healthcare Providers

5.4.2 Healthcare Payers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 CareCloud Corporation

6.1.4 Carestream Health

6.1.5 ClearDATA

6.1.6 Dell Inc.

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Iron Mountain Inc.

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

