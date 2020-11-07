Dental X-Ray Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Dental X-Ray Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dental X-Ray Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The dental x-ray systems encompass various dental x-ray devices, including mobile and fixed x-ray systems, based on analog and digital technologies. The procedure type segment of the report covers different types of dental x-ray screening, such as bite-wing x-rays, periapical x-rays, and occlusal x-rays, among others.

Market Overview:

The dental x-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

– X-rays are becoming an important part of the dental care plan. These x-rays are commonly used for the diagnostics and also for preventive measures to aid oral problems. X-rays are a kind of radiation, which is generally absorbed by tissues (denser tissues) and these rays pass through the soft tissues. As bones and teeth are the dense tissues, they absorb the rays and form an image.

– The dental x-ray systems market is primarily driven by rising geriatric population, increasing the incidence of dental diseases, and recent technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies, which are enabling more accurate diagnosis of dental disorders.

– Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is also supplementing the market gro Major Key Players:

Air Techniques Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Planmeca

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Valtech Co. Ltd