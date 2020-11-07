Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The "Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:, the term ophthalmic devices refers to devices that are used in ophthalmic diagnostics, monitoring, and ophthalmic surgeries, along with devices used for vision correction, such as contact lenses.
As per the , the ophthalmic devices cover various vision correction devices, along with a wide range of ophthalmic surgical, treatment, and diagnostic apparatus, including implants, lasers, surgical instruments, autorefractor, keratometers, corneal topography systems, and ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cataract Surgery Devices hold the Largest Share in the Surgical Devices Segment
The factors attributing to the dominance of the cataract surgery devices segment are a larger patient pool, high awareness, availability of therapy, and affordability. Cataract volume has seen a rapid increase in recent years.
Rising geriatric population is also driving the cataract surgery devices segment, while the aging population is expected to burden all areas of healthcare, ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to the elderly population. Cataract surgery is the most frequent ophthalmic surgical procedure performed in Mexico, providing significant improvements in quality of life to the elderly population at a low cost. A high volume of cataract surgery is now carried out predominantly on a same-day basis in Mexico, which is contributing to the need for technologically advanced ophthalmic surgical and diagnostic devices.
In Mexico as most Latin American countries, traditional surgery still has the competitive advantage of low cost, over recent technologies, like laser-assisted surgery. Although laser cataract surgeries have the functional advantage of being precise and free of unnecessary complications, they are expensive and not quite affordable for those without health insurance coverage and rely on their savings alone. Machines with laser technology are installed only in major hospitals, because of which people in rural areas need to travel long distances. Therefore, out-of-pocket expenses for surgery, consumables, and transportation and other costs may turn out to be a huge burden to people with minimal income.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disease
4.2.2 Increasing Availability of New Techniques
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Risk Associated with Eye Surgery
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumersx
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Surgical Devices
5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.1.1.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.1.1.2 Glaucoma Stents and Implants
5.1.1.1.3 Other Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.1.2.1 Intraocular Lenses
5.1.1.2.2 Others Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.1.3.1 Lasers
5.1.1.3.2 Other Refractive Surgical Devices
5.1.1.4 Other Surgical Devices
5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2.1 Autorefractors and Keratometers
5.1.2.2 Corneal Topography Systems
5.1.2.3 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
5.1.2.4 Ophthalmoscopes
5.1.2.5 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
5.1.2.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Vision Care
5.1.3.1 Spectacles Lenses
5.1.3.2 Contact Lenses
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcon Inc.
6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
6.1.4 Essilor International SA
6.1.5 HAAG-Streit Group
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Nidek Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Topcon Corporation
6.1.9 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
