France Bariatric Surgery Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “France Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. France Bariatric Surgery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids the weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of the calories. This is the most effective weight loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity, and it involves either open or laparoscopic techniques.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Stapling Devices Segment is Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period
The stapling devices segment is expected to show a comparatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, as compared to other devices used in the bariatric surgeries. It is the most commonly used device, as it tends to result in greater and more consistent weight loss among patients, along with a greater reduction in obesity-related health problems. Thus, most of the bariatric procedures are currently being performed with mechanical stapling devices, thereby contributing to the overall growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
France Bariatric Surgery Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Obesity Patients
4.2.2 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Assisting Devices
5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
5.1.1.2 Closure Device
5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
5.1.1.4 Trocars
5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
5.1.1.6 Other Assisting Devices
5.1.2 Implantable Devices
5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
5.1.2.4 Other Implantable Devices
5.1.3 Other Devices
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
6.1.2 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.3 Conmed Corporation
6.1.4 Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
6.1.5 TransEnterix Inc.
6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
