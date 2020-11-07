France Bariatric Surgery Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “France Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. France Bariatric Surgery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids the weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of the calories. This is the most effective weight loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity, and it involves either open or laparoscopic techniques.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the French bariatric surgery market is the increase in obese patients and the prevalence rate of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases.

– Obesity is considered as a metabolic dysfunction and is often associated with a wide range of chronic illnesses that cause significant increases in mortality. Obesity is found to be associated with substantial increases in premature mortality, impaired quality of life, and a substantial amount of healthcare costs. The major diseases caused by obesity include hypertension, type-2 diabetes dyslipidemia, myocardial infarction, stroke, sleep apnea, and osteoarthritis. Therefore, obesity is undoubtedly one of the most common causes of diabetes and, so far, bariatric surgery has been one of the most efficient methods to control both.

– In addition, there is also the emergence of new technologies in bariatric surgery and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that are acting as the key drivers for the market growth during the forecast period.

– The bariatric procedures are expected to increase in France, which in turn, may double the growth in the European market.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Conmed Corporation

Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)

TransEnterix Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG