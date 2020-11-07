Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure in molecular biology techniques, such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and other techniques. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, and molecular diagnostics. The nucleic acid isolation helps in the processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss degradation, and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps in purification of nucleic acid.

Market Overview:

The growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is due to the rapid technological advancements, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics, and rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

– Nucleic acid has many diagnostic applications in tests of many diseases, such as STDs, congenital anomalies, cancer, etc.

– According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS as of 2016. Of these, 2.1 million were children (<15 years old). The WHO stated that more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide and 500 million people are estimated to have genital infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV), along with 290 million women who have a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Therefore, all STDs can be diagnosed through nucleic acid isolation and identification procedures, and this signifies that the market studied is expected to increase globally.

– The current market is also growing, due to rapid technological advancements, like polymerase chain reaction (the original nucleic acid amplification technique), which transformed the approach of the clinical microbiologists in viewing and using nucleic acid techniques in clinical settings.

