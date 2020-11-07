Albumin Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Albumin Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Albumin market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Albumin is a water-soluble globular protein produced in the liver and accounts for 50% of blood plasma proteins. It plays a vital role in regulating blood volume and acts as transporters for molecules, such as few hormones, bile salts, and ions. It is commonly used as blood volumizer in rare diseases, burns, shocks, liver conditions, and other blood loss trauma and surgeries.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Human Serum Albumin Segment is Expected to Grow Faster During the Forecast Period
Human serum albumin is the serum albumin found in human blood. It is the most abundant protein in human blood plasma and constitutes about half of the serum proteins. It is produced in the liver and is soluble and monomeric. The fast growth of the human serum albumin segment is due to its use in large amounts in the treatment of burns, shock, and blood loss, and even it is used in the pharmaceutical preparations, such as drug formulations and vaccines, and in cell culture media. Thus, the rising formulations and increasing R&D, along with the increasing of diseases, are helping the segment to grow faster in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR in the Albumin Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Increase in use of albumin for the treatment of diseases, the presence of a high patient pool, increase in R&D using albumin as an excipient, an increase in focus toward enhanced diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the albumin market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Albumin Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Demand for Albumin in R&D Activities
4.2.2 Rise in Non-therapeutic Application of Albumin
4.2.3 Rising Production of Immunoglobulin
4.2.4 Rising Plasma Collection
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Irrational Uses and Adverse Reactions Associated with Albumin
4.3.2 Rising Shift toward Serum-free Solutions
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Human Serum Albumin
5.1.2 Bovine Serum Albumin
5.1.3 Recombinant Albumin
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Drug Delivery
5.2.2 Therapeutics
5.2.3 Culture Media Ingredient
5.2.4 Vaccine Ingredient
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Akron Biotech
6.1.2 Baxalata Incorporated
6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.4 Biotest AG
6.1.5 Celgene Corporation
6.1.6 Grifols SA
6.1.7 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co.)
6.1.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
6.1.9 Novozymes AS
6.1.10 Octapharma AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
