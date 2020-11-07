Total Ankle Replacement Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Total Ankle Replacement Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Total Ankle Replacement market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. Under the design segment, HINTEGRA total ankle replacement, Scandinavian total ankle replacement, salto total ankle replacement, BOX total ankle replacement, zenith total ankle replacement, mobility total ankle replacement, and other designs have been considered.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement Segement is Poised to Register Robust Growth
The HINTEGRA total ankle replacement (TAR) was designed by Beat Hintermann, Greta Dereymaeker, Ramon Viladot, and Patrice Diebold, in 2000. HINTEGRA TAR is an unconstrained, three-component system that provides inversion-eversion stability. The HINTEGRA TAR consists of two metallic components and an ultrahigh-density polyethylene mobile bearing, which provides axial rotation and normal flexion-extension mobility. TAR has evolved to become a valuable gold standard treatment option for patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis. HINTEGRA TAR is preferred more, because of its high success rate in replacement procedures.
The United States is Expected to Dominate the Total Ankle Replacement Market
The United States dominates the total ankle replacement market, owing to high awareness among the people and availability of reimbursements. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the emerging region in the total ankle replacement market during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding innovative medical technologies.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Total Ankle Replacement Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Risks Associated with Total Ankle Replacement Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Design
5.1.1 HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.2 Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.3 Salto Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.4 BOX Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.5 Zenith Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.6 Mobility Total Ankle Replacement
5.1.7 Other Designs
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 DePuy Synthes
6.1.2 Integra LifeSciences
6.1.3 Stryker Corporation
6.1.4 Wright Medical Group Inc.
6.1.5 MatOrtho
6.1.6 Zimmer Holdings
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
