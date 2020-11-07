Total Ankle Replacement Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Total Ankle Replacement Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Total Ankle Replacement market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. Under the design segment, HINTEGRA total ankle replacement, Scandinavian total ankle replacement, salto total ankle replacement, BOX total ankle replacement, zenith total ankle replacement, mobility total ankle replacement, and other designs have been considered.

Market Overview:

The total ankle replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period.

– The total ankle replacement market is majorly driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis diseases.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2013- 2015, in the United States, an estimated 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

– In the United States, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 years and older and 34% of those aged 65 years and older. It is also estimated that 1.5 million adults are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, while 3.0 million adults are suffering from gout in the country. An estimated 2, 94,000 children under the age of 18 (or one in every 250 children) have been diagnosed with arthritis or another rheumatologic condition, in the United States.

– Hence, the increasing number of cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults and children is likely to increase the demand for total ankle replacement surger Major Key Players:

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group Inc.

MatOrtho