Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

A pacemaker is a small medical device that uses electrical impulses, synthetically produced by its electrodes, to regulate the heartbeat at a normal rate. It is usually recommended for certain heart conditions, like arrhythmia, tachycardia, and heart block. A leadless cardiac pacemaker is designed to achieve the same pacing results, but the process for implanting is different from the standard pacemakers. For a standard pacemaker, a surgical pocket is created to implant the pacemaker, and leads are then attached to the pacemaker. Leads are thin, soft, and insulated wires that carry the electrical impulse from the pacemaker to the heart and regulate the pace of the heart. However, a leadless pacemaker does not require any surgical pocket or leads.

Leadless cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart-related disorders, like arrhythmias. These pacemakers are expected to transform the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market in the coming years with their potential to reduce complications and shorter recovery times.

– The major factors driving the leadless pacemakers (LCP) market are the aging population, increasing incidences of heart diseases, and technological advancements.

– In addition, other important factors, like avoidance of lead-related and pocket-related complications, such as infection and disfigurement, MRI compatibility, and no postoperative mobility restrictions add advantages to the leadless pacemakers in the market. They are retrievable for a longer time interval post-implantation, which is expected to create substantial opportunities in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC