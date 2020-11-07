Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
A pacemaker is a small medical device that uses electrical impulses, synthetically produced by its electrodes, to regulate the heartbeat at a normal rate. It is usually recommended for certain heart conditions, like arrhythmia, tachycardia, and heart block. A leadless cardiac pacemaker is designed to achieve the same pacing results, but the process for implanting is different from the standard pacemakers. For a standard pacemaker, a surgical pocket is created to implant the pacemaker, and leads are then attached to the pacemaker. Leads are thin, soft, and insulated wires that carry the electrical impulse from the pacemaker to the heart and regulate the pace of the heart. However, a leadless pacemaker does not require any surgical pocket or leads.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Nanostim and Micra are Expected to Remain Major Products in the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market During the Forecast Period
Nanostim and Micra TPS are two key innovations. Both the devices are single-chamber pacemakers placed directly into the heart with a steerable catheter through the femoral vein. The procedure times with the Micra and Nanostim devices are shorter (lasting from 30 to 45 minutes), than those with the traditional pacemakers. They are self-contained intracardiac devices that include pacemaker electronics, battery, and leads. Both devices can be implanted in the same minimally invasive setting as some traditional pacemakers. Leadless pacemakers are expected to expand their market share rapidly, by displacing traditional cardiac pacemakers, during the forecast period. However, Abbott recalled its leadless pacemakers from the market following reports of sudden battery depletion. Moreover, in November 2017, Abbott issued a halt on implantations of Nanostim pacemakers, citing docking button issues, which continued as of March 2018.
The United States is Expected to Dominate the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market
The United States is expected to dominate the leadless cardiac pacemaker market, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high adoption rates of leadless pacemakers, and availability of reimbursements.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Avoidance of Lead-related Complications
4.2.3 MRI Compatibility
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Issues
4.3.2 Limited Use of Single-chamber Right Ventricular Pacing
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Multi-component Leadless Pacemaker
5.1.2 Single-component Leadless Pacemaker
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Micra Transcatheter Pacing System
5.2.2 Nanostim Leadless Pacemaker
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
