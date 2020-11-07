Laboratory Information Management System Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Laboratory Information Management System Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Laboratory Information Management System market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a part of laboratory systems that help in the integration of laboratory operations, such as consolidation of test results and speeding up the overall operations being carried out in the laboratory.

Market Overview:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising demand for bio-banking, increasing focus on improvisation of the laboratory, and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.

From the past few years, there has been an explosive rise in the number of samples generated for research and analysis purposes, due to the rising number of life-threatening diseases. Similarly, a significant rise in the focus on the high quality of samples and efficient management of the same have become great points of concern. This rise in the sample is pushing the researchers toward cost pressure, managing regulatory issues, storage issues, and so on. For the sake of better management of these samples, biobanks are continuously taking efforts. The LIMS helps the biobanks in the management and tracking of the samples that are generated within the framework of clinical trials, cohort projects, various biological studies, and specific protocols. In addition, the LIMS also plays a key role in advancing the discoveries with the provision of concerned biospecimens to the end users, such as hospitals and clinics. However, factors such as the cost associated with the implementation of a laboratory information management system, among others, may hinder the market growth. Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

LabVantage

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabLynx

Computing Solutions

Labworks LLC

Siemens