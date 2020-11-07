Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cosmetic Surgery and Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cosmetic plastic surgery includes surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence. Since it is elective, cosmetic surgery is usually not covered by health insurance.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Botulinum Toxin Segment, by Non-surgical, is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Market
Botulinum toxin is a highly poisonous, naturally occurring substance, but has wide applications. The most common use of this toxin is in the treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. Botox and Dysport are the commercial names of the botulinum toxin. In 1950, the researchers found that the minute use of this toxin helps in controlling the muscle movement. Gradually, they understood that this substance is also beneficial in cosmetic treatments.
According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of facial wrinkles is the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure in the United States, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians seeking to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice. The US FDA has approved the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet.
With the rising applications of the substance, the segment is expected to experience fast growth across various regions of the world.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Over the Forecast Period
North America dominates the cosmetic surgery and services market, owing to the rising number of people focusing on the external aesthetics and the improvements that are being done in cosmetic procedures. Currently, people in the United States are spending more money on cosmetics and are eager to adopt novel cosmetic treatments. Therefore, it is expected that the market will be dominated by this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Devices
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Procedures
4.2.3 Improved Cosmetic Treatment Procedures
4.2.4 Growing Awareness Regarding Cosmetic Surgery
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Cosmetic Treatments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment Type
5.1.1 By Surgical
5.1.1.1 Breast Augmentation
5.1.1.2 Liposuction
5.1.1.3 Tummy Tuck
5.1.1.4 Eyelid Surgery
5.1.1.5 Breast Lift
5.1.2 By Non-surgical
5.1.2.1 Botulinum toxin
5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers
5.1.2.3 Laser Hair Removal
5.1.2.4 Photo-rejuvenation
5.1.2.5 Microdermabrasion
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergen PLC
6.1.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC
6.1.3 Galderma SA
6.1.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
6.1.5 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.1.6 Syneron
6.1.7 Zetiq Technologies Ltd
6.1.8 Cynosure Technologies
6.1.9 Alma/Fosun Pharma
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
