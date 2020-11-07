Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cosmetic Surgery and Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cosmetic plastic surgery includes surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence. Since it is elective, cosmetic surgery is usually not covered by health insurance.

Market Overview:

The cosmetic surgery and services market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are technological advancements in devices, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, improved cosmetic treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery.

The demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, such as botulinum toxin and facial filler injections, has increased dramatically over the past decade. It has been observed since the past few years that US citizens are spending more money on cosmetic surgeries. As per the data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 2.6 million procedures had been performed in the United States using soft tissue fillers in 2016, which was 2% higher than in 2015. The increase was attributed to the safe and effective minimally invasive procedure and lesser side-effects. The growing popularity of aesthetic treatment for facial enhancement is the key driver of this market. An overwhelming majority of patients felt that skin care was critical to improving the appearance of aging on the face. Owing to these aforementioned factors, along with technological advancements in devices and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and services market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

