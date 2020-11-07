Mexico Dental Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Mexico Dental Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mexico Dental Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Dental instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth, and to manipulate tissues.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment
In the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the Mexican dental devices market, the crown and bridge sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.
Owing to its significance and adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in Mexico, which contributes to the fast growth of this market in the future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mexico Dental Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care
4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases
4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment
5.1.1.1 Dental Implant
5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge
5.1.1.3 Dental Laser
5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers
5.1.1.4 Other General and Diagnostic Equipment
5.1.2 Radiology Equipment
5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.2.2 Intra-oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial
5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment
5.1.5 Dental Consumables
5.1.6 Other Dental Devices
5.2 By Treatment
5.2.1 Orthodontic
5.2.2 Endodontic
5.2.3 Peridontic
5.2.4 Prosthodontic
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M
6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
6.1.4 Dentsply International Inc.
6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG
6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
