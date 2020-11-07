Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Bariatric Surgery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market
The implantable devices segment of the European bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the European region.
As per the report of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.
The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries
The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Obese Population
4.2.2 Prevalence of Diabetes and Heart Diseases
4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
4.2.4 Insurance Coverage of the Surgeries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness in the Region
4.3.2 High Cost of Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Assisting Devices
5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
5.1.1.2 Closure Device
5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
5.1.1.4 Trocars
5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
5.1.1.6 Other Devices
5.1.2 Implantable Devices
5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptyingns
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany
5.2.1.2 UK
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.4 Italy
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
6.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
6.1.3 Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
6.1.4 Covidien Plc
6.1.5 EnteroMedics Inc.
6.1.6 Ethicon Inc.
6.1.7 ReShape Medical Inc.
6.1.8 TransEnterix Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
