Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Bariatric Surgery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098968

Scope of the Report:

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.

Market Overview:

The European bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.

In Europe, there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in Europe is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (European Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western Europe, except for Iceland and Malta.

As per the WHO report, in the United Kingdom, 67% of men and 57% of women are either overweight or obese. Ireland is predicted to be the frontrunner, with almost all adults of the country expected to be overweight within the next 15 years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89% of Irish men and 85% of women will be overweight by 2030. WHO also suggests that countries that do not have noted obesity levels, like Sweden and Austria, will also see a sharp rise in the coming future. The sharp rise in the number of obese population in Europe is expected to be influential in propelling the growth of the European bariatric surgery market. This, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the European bariatric surgery market. Major Key Players:

Allergan Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

Covidien Plc

EnteroMedics Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.