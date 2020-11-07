Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

In incontinence, there is a lack of voluntary release of contents from the urinary bladder muscles, for which a range of disposable incontinence products (DIP) is manufactured by leading global medical devices companies. Its market is primarily boosted by the rising prevalence of a range of renal diseases and injuries.

Market Overview:

The disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are rising prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the material used for disposable products and catheters, and increasing awareness toward personalized care and hygiene.

The decreased renal function, primarily age-related, is one of the major indicators of hospitalizations, which may be accelerated due to several chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, among other diseases, often leading to different stages of kidney diseases. These diseases are health burdens globally, with high economic costs to health systems. The excretions by the kidney into the urine formation may vary drastically and cause variations in the urinary pH and composition leading to urinary incontinence (UI) problems. Adult diapers are significantly necessary in such cases, including mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, or dementia. The recently published research data by the World Health Organization (WHO) validates the huge demand for incontinence products. As per the WHO Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) guidelines and specific population-based studies released in 2017, the prevalence of UI was observed to be in the range of 9.9% to 36.1%, in different patient pools. Major Key Players:

Abena AS

Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)

Cardinal Health

Coloplast Ltd

ConvaTec Inc.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

HARTMANN USA Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Kimberly Clark