India Ophthalmic Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.

India’s market for ophthalmic devices was valued at USD 1.17 billion for 2018. The CAGR for the forecast period is projected to be 7.3%.

As of 2018, India has close to 15,000 registered practicing ophthalmologists. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. The majority of these procedures involve intraocular lens implantation.

Ophthalmic services are available in India through eye hospitals that are run by the government, corporations, and non-profits. The out-of-pocket expenditure in private settings is relatively higher than those in government hospitals, yet there is a growing popularity for private eye centers primarily due to their higher degree of sophistication and international compliance of eye-care standards. Major Key Players:

Abbott Medical Optics

Alcon

Appasamy Asocaites

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

GKB Ophthalmic

J&J Vision Care