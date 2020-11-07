India Ophthalmic Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Ophthalmic Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018
Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
India Ophthalmic Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume
4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs
4.3.2 Economic Slowdown
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Devices
5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers
5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser
5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser
5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser
5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser
5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers
5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma
5.1.2 Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens
5.1.2.1.2 Phakic
5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic
5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic
5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification
5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants
5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers
5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves
5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome
5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings
5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife
5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics
5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants
5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices
5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope
5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps
5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer
5.1.3.4 Keratometer
5.1.3.5 Tonometer
5.1.3.6 Phoropter
5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds
5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera
5.1.3.9 Retinoscope
5.1.3.10 Lensometer
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics
6.1.2 Alcon
6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites
6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb
6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec
6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic
6.1.7 J&J Vision Care
6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
