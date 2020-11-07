Orthobiologics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Orthobiologics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthobiologics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Orthobiologics are used by orthopedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to quicken the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in our body.

The orthobiologics market was valued at USD 4,747.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,983.82 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the orthobiologics market are increased incidences of sports injury, road accidents, and osteoarthritis, rising obese and geriatric population, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The global increase in the number of geriatrics and obese people is likely to lead to consequences, like greater incidences of osteoarthritis. Consequently, the geriatric population and population with obesity are at higher risk of musculoskeletal disorders. According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. It was estimated that Europe had the highest percentage of the population aged 60 or over in 2017. Thus, the rise in geriatric and obese population is acting as a major driver for the growth of orthobiologics market. Major Key Players:

Arthrex Inc.

Sanofi

DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Bone Support