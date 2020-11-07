Orthobiologics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Orthobiologics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthobiologics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098963
Scope of the Report:
Orthobiologics are used by orthopedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to quicken the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in our body.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098963
Key Market Trends:
Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Market
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a weakening disease that affects 20% of the world’s population, according to the United Nations in 2017. Nearly 130 million are estimated to suffer from OA, out of which 40 million are estimated to be severely disabled by the disease. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults are suffering from osteoarthritis. It is the most common cause of disability in adults.
Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, there is an urgent need for better understanding of the disease pathophysiology, improved early detection, strategies for disease prevention, and early management. Orthobiologics can be one such option for the treatment of OA. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), orthobiologics are biological substances found naturally in the body that help to heal injuries. These treatments include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), prolotherapy, ozone therapy, autologous conditioned serum (ACS), and many others. With the increasing prevalence of OA, as well as the development of innovative products, the market growth is expected to be augmented.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14098963
Orthobiologics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries and Road Accidents
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis
4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric and Obese Population
4.2.4 Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Orthobiologic-based Treatments
4.3.2 Preference for Alternative Treatment Options
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Viscosupplementation Products
5.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrices
5.1.3 Synthetic Orthobiologics
5.1.4 Bone Morphogenic Protein
5.1.5 Allografts
5.1.6 Plasma-rich Protein
5.1.7 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis
5.2.2 Spinal Fusion
5.2.3 Soft-tissue Injuries
5.2.4 Fracture Recovery
5.2.5 Maxillofacial and Dental Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3.2 Research and Academic Institutes
5.3.3 Dental Clinics and Facilities
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Arthrex Inc.
6.1.2 Sanofi
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.
6.1.5 Terumo Corporation
6.1.6 Stryker Corporation
6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.8 Medtronic PLC
6.1.9 NuVasive Inc.
6.1.10 Integra Lifesciences
6.1.11 Bone Support
6.1.12 Seaspine Holdings Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Ac Electric Motor Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Share, Growth Analysis 2020 – Industry Size with Regional Segmentations, Business Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Language Services Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Hologram Stickers Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Thermocouples And High End Optical Pyrometer Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Compressor Oil Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Floor Fans Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Aluminum Beverage Packaging Cans Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Interior Car Accessories Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Gravity Convection Oven Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Smart City Kiosks Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co