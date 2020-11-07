Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Ulcerative Colitis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ulcerative Colitis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period
Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by NIH in 2016, to understand the prevalence of disease, which gave results, such as 25% of the pediatric patients surveyed had the disease, and 17 to 21% of the adult patients had ulcerative proctitis. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there was a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Ulcerative Colitis Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Global Incidence and Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis
4.2.2 New Product Launches in the Market
4.2.3 Increase in Patient Assistance Programs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Levels of Unmet Clinical Need in Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
4.3.2 Side-effects of Medications
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
5.1.1.1 Aminosalicylates
5.1.1.2 Corticosteroids
5.1.2 Anti-TNF biologics
5.1.3 Immunosuppressant
5.1.4 Calcineurin Inhibitors
5.1.5 Other Drug Types
5.2 By Disease Type
5.2.1 Ulcerative Proctitis
5.2.2 Proctosigmoiditis
5.2.3 Left-sided Colitis
5.2.4 Pancolitis or Universal Colitis
5.2.5 Fulminant Colitis
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)
6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.4 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.5 Merck & Co.
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Shire
6.1.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
