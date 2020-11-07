Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Ulcerative Colitis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ulcerative Colitis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098962

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.

Market Overview:

The ulcerative colitis market was valued at USD 6,854.47 million in 2018, and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 1.3% of US adults (3 million) reported that they were diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or UC). This was a large increase in number from 1999 (0.9% or 2 million adults). According to an article published in PubMed, the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (UC – 505 per 100,000 people in Norway, Crohn’s disease – 322 per 100,000 people in Germany) and North America (UC – 286 per 100,000 people in the United States, Crohn’s disease – 319 per 100,000 people in Canada). The high prevalence of the disease is driving the market. Major Key Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd