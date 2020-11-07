Surgical Stapler Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Surgical Stapler Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Surgical Stapler market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures, for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. With the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the global surgical staplers market is expanding.

The surgical stapler market was valued at USD 3,300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,883.39 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the surgical stapler market include increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement, and increasing usage of surgical staplers in bariatric surgery.

According to the estimates of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, in the United States, the number of bariatric surgeries were 228,000 in 2017, as compared to 158,000 in 2011. Bariatric and other weight loss-related surgeries use surgical staplers to close the surgical openings, and this is ultimately driving the market studied. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure. The United States accounts for the largest number of patents filed for surgical staplers and related devices, with companies, like Dextera Surgical and Ethicon, continuously researching to develop superior surgical staplers. These technological advancements have helped in the growth of the market studied. Major Key Players:

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Frankenman International Limited

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd

Purple Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew

3M Company