Display Panel Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Display Panel Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Display Panel market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Panel displays are electronic viewing technologies used to enable people to see content in a range of entertainment, consumer electronics, personal computer, and mobile devices, and many types of medical, transportation, and industrial equipment.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Flat Panel Accounted For the Most Significant Form Factor

The rising consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increasing screen size of smartphones, and growth in the development of automotive displays are some of the factors that are driving the demand for flat panel displays.

Major manufacturers are focusing on ultra-slim LCD TVs, high-resolution, slim smartphone designs, and better user interface and touchscreen for automotive display. These factors are emerging as major contributors to the increasing demand for flat panel display.

The increasing usage of flat panels from the education sector, for the adoption of new technologies for classrooms and enhancement of system and infrastructure, are driving the segment’s growth. Further, the increasing adoption of interactive 3D panels from end users is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

It is further estimated that the display sizes of these panels will increase; 70″+ screens are taking over from 60″ and 84″ screens are being replaced with 86″ versions. This shift is majorly driven by the incorporation of more efficient processes that lead to less wastage, while producing more number of panels. Also, bezels are becoming narrower, so the actual visible screen is bigger.

India is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The consumer spending in India is increasing, due to rising disposable income, due to which the demand for televisions is witnessing a high spike, owing to the rising soccer fan base in India. As a result, the TV makers in India are launching larger screens with advanced technologies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in the country over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the changing behavior in TV connection is expected to drive the market growth. Subscriptions, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been made available for Smart and Android TVs, owing to which, the demand is gaining high traction, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers. This is expected to result in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostering the market growth.

This display was first incorporated in a city in Northern India, in a shopping mall. As a result, it is expected to compel other malls to use similar technologies to attract more consumers. This is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in India over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Display Panel Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for UHD Display Panels for TVs

4.3.2 Increasing Demand in the Consumer Electronics Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Overcapacity Resulting in Decrease in Average Selling Price and Revenues

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 LCD

5.1.2 OLED

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium

5.2.2 Large

5.3 By Form Factor

5.3.1 Flat Panel

5.3.2 Flexible Panel

5.4 By Resolution

5.4.1 8K

5.4.2 4K

5.4.3 HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD)

5.5 By Application

5.5.1 TV

5.5.2 Tablet and Mobile Phone

5.5.3 Monitor (Desktop and Notebook PC)

5.5.4 Digital Signage

5.5.5 Automotive

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 Japan

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 South Korea

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Mexico

5.6.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION

6.1.2 BOE JAPAN CO. LTD

6.1.3 INNOLUX CORPORATION

6.1.4 LG DISPLAY CO. LTD

6.1.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 Sharp Corporation

6.1.8 Hisense Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.10 Sony Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

