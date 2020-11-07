3D Bioprinting Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “3D Bioprinting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Bioprinting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition.<

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).

Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the European Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

3D Bioprinting Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Increasing Organ Transplant Requirements

4.3.3 Increasing Investments In R&D

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

5.1.2 Inkjet Bioprinting

5.1.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

5.1.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 3D Bioprinters

5.2.2 Biomaterials

5.2.3 Scaffolds

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Drug Testing and Development

5.3.2 Regenerative Medicine

5.3.3 Food testing

5.3.4 Research

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Lain America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd

6.1.3 GeSIM GmbH

6.1.4 Bio3D Technologies

6.1.5 Allevi Inc.

6.1.6 Cyfuse Biomedical KK

6.1.7 Envision TEC GmbH

6.1.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.1.9 3Dynamic Systems Ltd

6.1.10 RegenHU SA

6.1.11 Stratasys Ltd

6.1.12 REGEMAT 3D

6.1.13 3D Bioprinting Solutions

6.1.14 Arcam AB (GE Company)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

