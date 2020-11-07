3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
3D mapping & modeling technologies are one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the highly demanding market. 3D mapping solutions quickly creates 3D maps of the surroundings, with utmost clarity and accuracy, ready to plug into professional visualization operations. With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms. <
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive to Witness Significant Growth
The future for various industries is 3D mapping & modeling, and the future factory will be composed of several industrial-sized printers. The car and automotive sector is one area likely to be affected significantly.
Driverless cars have many different kinds of sensors – including cameras, lidar, and radar – but they are not yet capable of fully understanding what they see. For example, before an autonomous car approaches a junction, it needs to know exactly where the traffic light will be. Because of this, driverless cars need highly detailed 3D maps of the roads they are to navigate, which is expected to boost the 3D mapping adoption.
Tesla, a company, focusing on driverless cars, and having a few models offering driverless capabilities, has started pushing new modules from MapBox, an open-source mapping platform for custom designed maps, and Valhalla, an open source routing engine for navigation, for increased safety, which is boosting the overall market growth.
The increased use of 3D technology in the R&D department of the automotive industry propels the growth of the market in Europe, especially in Germany and the UK. This technology is used to design and engineer new vehicle models. For instance, Ferrari, based in Maranello, Italy, uses Autodesk 3D modeling software in the early stages of product development, before prototyping.
North America to Hold Major Share
North America is anticipated to hold a major share over the forecast period as the region has a strong automotive sector buoyed by the presence of major players and technologically advanced capabilities. Increased spending on infrastructure is pumping more money into the economy, creating more demand for consumer services and goods, which eventually increases investment in capacity increases of manufacturing facilities, retail establishments, and office space. The trend of growing population (309 million in 2010 to 327 million in 2017) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the United States and thus, the market for Building Information Modelling (BIM).The huge volume of adoption of connected vehicles in the United States clearly outlines a growing trend of connected cars, which proportionately pushes the need for better and enhanced navigation capabilities, thereby, driving the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices
4.5.2 Advancement of 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Initial Investments
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 3D Mapping
5.1.2 3D Modelling
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Projection Mapping
5.2.2 Texture Mapping
5.2.3 Maps & Navigation
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Entertainment & Media
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Building & Construction
5.3.5 Defense
5.3.6 Transportation
5.3.7 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.
6.1.2 Saab AB
6.1.3 GOLDENSOFTWARE, LLC
6.1.4 Trimble Inc.
6.1.5 Intermap Technologies
6.1.6 The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.
6.1.7 Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).
6.1.8 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
6.1.9 Airbus Defense and Space
6.1.10 Cybercity 3D Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
