Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study on self-monitoring blood glucose, which includes glucometer devices, blood glucose test strips, and lancets. The study is further divided into hospital usage and home usage.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Most of the Glucometer Market Revenue is Generated from Blood Glucose Test Strips.

Glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. However, test strips, on the other hand, are considered to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed off after one use. Thus, it presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in the use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Largest Market Share, and will Continue to Do So in the Future

The global self-monitoring blood glucose systems market is currently experiencing a boost because diabetic patients have to test their glucose levels throughout the day. Mainly Type 1 diabetic people must, and should, test their blood glucose at least three times per day to take their insulin dosage.

The countries in the North American region have a high prevalence of diabetes. According to WHO in 2015, approximately 1.6 million deaths were attributed directly to diabetes on a global scale. An additional 2.2 million deaths were caused due to high blood glucose in 2012.

According to the ADA (American Diabetes Association), the total assessed cost for diagnosed diabetes in 2017 was USD 327 billion, which was inclusive of USD 237 billion in direct medical costs and USD 90 billion in augmented productivity.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased dramatically during the past two decades, which is a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle changes. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Self-blood Glucose Monitors

5.1.1 By Component (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2 By End User

5.1.2.1 Hospital USE (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2.2 Personal Use (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and Others)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.1.2.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.2.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.1.2.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and Others)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America(Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.1.3.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.1.3.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.1.3.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.2.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.2.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.2.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.3.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.3.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.3.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.4.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.4.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.4.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom(Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.5.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.5.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.5.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.6 Russia(Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.6.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.6.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.6.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.2.7.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.2.7.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.2.7.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.2 Brazil(Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.3.2.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.3.2.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.3.2.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.3.3.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.3.3.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.3.3.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.2.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.2.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.2.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.3 China (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.3.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.3.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.4 India (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.4.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.4.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.5.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.5.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.5.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.6.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.6.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.6.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.7.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.7.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.7.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia( Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.8.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.8.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.8.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.9.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.9.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.9.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.10.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.10.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.10.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.4.11.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.4.11.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.4.11.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.2.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.2.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.2.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.3.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.3.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.3.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.4.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.4.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.4.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.5.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.5.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.5.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.2.5.6.1 By Component (Glucometer Devices, Test Strips, and Lancets)

5.2.5.6.2 By End User (Hospital Use and Home Use)

5.2.5.6.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Medisana

7.1.10 Trivida

7.1.11 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

