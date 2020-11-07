Advanced Authentication Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Advanced Authentication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Authentication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Advanced authentication provides a central place for all authentication policies to be managed. This is important because organizations are usually forced to operate and maintain multiple infrastructures. Advanced authentication/two-factor authentication/multifactor authentication requires an additional separate factor or credential to complete the log-in or transaction process. <

The global advanced authentication market was valued at USD 8.6 billion and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Security threats have been increasing continuously. Hackers are finding new ways to steal the data while new viruses are being developed to steal sensitive information from enterprises and individual users. With most of the users now preferring to perform transactions online, it becomes imperative of the organization to deploy authentication solutions, which help in convenient and secure access.

Every organization needs a reliable security system as a way to confirm the truth of something or the identity of a person. The basic or traditional password method is too often breached or copied/shared, thereby exposing data to theft or malicious intrusions.

The other factor contributing to the growth of the advanced authentication solutions market is the increased adoption of mobility. Enterprises are feeling pressure to enable employees, partners and other stakeholders to access more sensitive information from anywhere and any device. This is making advanced authentication systems a critical aspect of an enterprise’s organizational strategy.

Vendors of advanced authentication solutions are developing and improving their existing authentication methods. Some of the most commonly used authentication methods are biometrics, smartcards, tokens, and several others for mitigating security risks. Major Key Players:

