Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a technology which creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials.<

Market Overview:

The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market was valued USD 12.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With rapid advancements in material compositions, such as, polymers and metals, additive manufacturing technology is evolving from being a prototyping tool to a functional part of fabrication.

The decreased prices of additive manufacturing-based machines, coupled with growing expertize and awareness, have increased the availability and demand for this technology.

The growing demand for lightweight, fast, and fuel-efficient vehicles in countries, such as, Germany, Japan, and China, have fueled the growth of the metal additive manufacturing sector.

The increased investments in the R&D of improved software and technology, coupled with the introduction of new combinations of printing materials, are expected to spur the development of new equipment and applications, thereby bolstering the growth of the additive manufacturing market. Major Key Players:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH

Exone Company

Mcor Technologies Ltd

Materialise NV

Optomec Inc.