Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by product (lantus, levemir, tresiba, toujeo, basaglar, and biosimilar glargines) and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened

Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.

The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market

In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Lantus

5.1.1.2 Levemir

5.1.1.3 Toujeo

5.1.1.4 Tresiba

5.1.1.5 Basaglar

5.1.1.6 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.1.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Biocon

7.1.5 Julphar

7.1.6 Exir

7.1.7 SEDICO

7.1.8 Wockhardt

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.2.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

