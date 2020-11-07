Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive MEMS Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth
Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.
Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.
Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.
In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance
4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors
5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors
5.1.3 Combustion Sensors
5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors
5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors
5.1.6 Gyroscopes
5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 General Electric Co.
6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
