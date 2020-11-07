Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive MEMS Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.

The automotive MEMS sensors can be used in a number of applications, such as tire pressure monitoring systems, oil pressure sensing, pedestrian protection, and in exhaust gas recirculation. The market serves a vast variety of industry verticals, ranging from very small consumer electronic devices to very large automotive manufacturers. Automotive MEMS sensors provide various advantages of high efficiency, small size, and low cost.

The growing demand for safety and security in automobiles is one of the main factors that is playing a vital role in the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of vehicles and act as catalysts for the growth of the market.

The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the industry has dramatically impacted the demand for and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, and is expected to further increase the demand in the long-term. Increasing sales of electric cars is thereby increasing the demand for sensors, along with the surge in sensors for used battery monitoring, and various positioning and detection of moving parts of the automobiles.

Mandated safety systems, such as tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC) attained full implementation in new vehicles in major automotive markets. The United States, for instance, is currently driving the revenue growth for MEMS sensors.

