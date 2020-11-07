Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Diabetes Care Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Diabetes Care Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global diabetes care devices market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring), and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North America to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North American market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.1.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Management Devices

5.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.2.3 Insulin Cartridges

5.2.4 Disposable Pens

5.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.8.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.8.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.9.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.9.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.10.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.10.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.11.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.11.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Novo Nordisk

7.2.7 Eli Lilly

7.2.8 Sanofi

7.2.9 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

