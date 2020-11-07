Human Insulin Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Human Insulin Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Human Insulin market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by product type (basal or long-acting insulins, bolus or fast-acting insulins, traditional human insulins, combination insulins, and biosimilar insulins) and geography.<

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Growing Obesity and Diabetes Prevalence of Type 2, Especially in Developing Countries

The exact cause of Type 1 diabetes is unknown, but Type 2 diabetes is caused by lifestyle changes happening daily. The prevalence rate of Type 2 diabetes has quadrupled, when compared to 40 years ago. Although oral drugs are considered as a standard care treatment for Type 2 patients, there has been a rise in the need for using insulin, along with the conventional medication, in order to help stabilize blood glucose levels. This trend has attracted many players, both local and international, to enter into the biosimilar market.

The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased dramatically during the last two decades, a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and the primary risk factor for T2DM. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States.

India is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. Many reports and surveys have documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population based on lifestyle habits. Significant urbanization has enabled physical inactivity and diabetes is a major health concern.

The R&D in the insulin segments are rising year-on-year, as researchers are trying to bring out the best molecule for patients’ use, curbing out maximum side effects and increasing their efficiency. Thus, the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the world is likely to augment considerable demand for insulin, which may drive the global market for insulin therapeutics.

North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the global human insulin market, especially the United States, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region, because of a sedentary lifestyle and launch of new drugs in the region.

The cost factor is the major concern in the United States, where almost 50% of the insulin revenues for the manufacturers are from the country itself.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as high prevalence of obesity and rising awareness regarding diabetes care in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

