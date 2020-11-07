Periodontal Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Periodontal Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Periodontal market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global periodontal market. It includes a detailed analysis of non-surgical as well as surgical methods used in the treatment of periodontal diseases. As per the scope of this report, the periodontal market comprises of the treatment therapies that are currently available for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Local antibiotics, systemic antibiotics, and laser therapy are the widely used non-surgical methods used for the treatment of periodontitis.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Surgical Devices Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The surgical devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the overall market over the forecast period. This segment comprises of dental bone implants and dental bone grafts. Dental bone implants hold the largest share in the surgical treatment segment. The dental implants sub-segment is further segmented into endosteal and subperiosteal. Endosteal contributes the largest share in the dental implants sub-segment.

Endosteal (meaning – in the bone) is the most commonly used type of implant. The various types of endosteal include – screws, cylinders, or blades surgically placed into the jawbone. Each implant holds one or more prosthetic teeth. This type of implant is generally used as an alternative, for patients with bridges or removable dentures. The two common types of endosteal implants are – cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. In both cylinder and blade types, the prosthetic tooth replacement is fabricated to be placed on the abutment portion of the implant. Endosteal implants are also generally more widely available than subperiosteal implants.

However, the obvious disadvantage of endosteal implants is that they require two separate surgical procedures to install, and prolonged healing periods can leave the patient without an implant for a long time. This option is also unsuitable for people with damaged bone tissues in their jaws, which can often result from facial injuries or severe periodontal diseases. Hence, the demand for endosteal implants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global periodontal market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. Periodontal disease and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health in the United States. Research studies indicate that gum disease may be linked to several other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, and maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more important than ever. A high burden of periodontal disease in the adult US population is expected, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. Periodontal disease is associated with age, and as US citizens live longer and retain most of their natural teeth, periodontal diseases are expected to gain prominence in the oral health of the adult US population. Therefore, public health programs are required to improve the oral health of US adults.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Periodontal Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population

4.2.2 Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Markets

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Oral Health

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.3.2 Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy

5.1.1 Non-surgical Treatment

5.1.1.1 Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.1.1 Arestin

5.1.1.1.2 Other Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.2 Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.2.1 Minocycline

5.1.1.2.2 Doxycycline

5.1.1.2.3 Other Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Laser Treatment

5.1.2 Surgical Devices

5.1.2.1 Bone Implants

5.1.2.1.1 Endosteal

5.1.2.1.2 Subperiosteal

5.1.2.2 Bone Grafting

5.1.2.2.1 Allograft

5.1.2.2.2 Xenograft

5.1.2.2.3 Other Bone Grafting

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Dexcel Pharma

6.1.4 3M

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Institut Straumann AG

6.1.7 Biohorizons Implant Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Zimmer Biomet Inc.

6.1.9 Danaher Corporation

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

