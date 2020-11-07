Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
By the component, the market has been segmented into sensors and receivers.
CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.
Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends: – Complete Information about Blood Glucose Patterns and Trends
CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.
This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period.
North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market
In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.
The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
