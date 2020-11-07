Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

By the component, the market has been segmented into sensors and receivers.

CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

As per WHO data, approximately half of all mortality can be associated with high blood glucose levels, which occur before the age of 70 years.

WHO also expects diabetes to be the seventh-leading cause of mortality by 2030. For patients reliant on insulin pumps or daily insulin injections, the CGM establishes itself to be an instrumental tool, which helps in the enhancement of glycemic balance without increasing the danger of fatal hypoglycemia.

As studied in several clinical trials, diabetic patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) have been shown to have better glycemic control, in comparison to when glucometer is used for routine self-monitoring blood glucose.

The trend follows in children, as well as those who use a CGM on a regular basis. The results in these children show better-glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels without an amplified frequency of hypoglycemia.

The current CGM models approved administer glucose oxidase-based electrochemical subcutaneous sensors for the detection of glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. Major Key Players:

