Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Proton Pump Inhibitors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Proton Pump Inhibitors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of drugs, whose main action is the long-lasting reduction of gastric acid production. They are the most potent inhibitors of acid secretion available. The market studied is further segmented on the basis of drug type and geography. The drug type segmentation includes OTC and prescription drugs.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Esomeprazole is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Drug Type

Nexium is one among the leading revenue generating drugs globally, and it is used to treat the symptoms of GERD, heartburn, and other disorders involving excessive stomach acids. The drug was being sold as a prescriptive drug till before 28th March 2014, the date when FDA approved it as an OTC drug. The shift from being a prescription-only drug to being sold as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug is likely to be a major driving force for the sales of the drug in the near future. There are several benefits associated with OTC drugs, such as low price, enhanced accessibility, and no regular monitoring. As OTC drugs are sold without any prescription, the consumer need not go to any doctor for a prescription, which reduces the overall cost, and hence these drugs have the potential to increase their adoption rate. Accessibility is another vital factor for the consumption of any medicine, and better accessibility may definitely result in more revenue. However, OTC drugs have some disadvantages as well. As they can be purchased without any prescription, anyone can buy as many as they want and leave the scope for their overuse.

Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share in the proton pump inhibitors market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. There is a rising prevalence of GERD in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, GERD affects up to 20% of adults in the United States, therefore making the disease an important concern. Proton pump inhibitors are the widely prescribed drugs, and increased PPI use has been observed in the US ambulatory settings. Furthermore, many firms are expected to spend heavily on promoting their brands. The widespread use of these has recently gained attention from the American Board of Internal Medicine’s campaign to promote the appropriate use of PPIs.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Generic Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 OTC (Over-the-Counter) Drugs

5.1.1.1 Omeprazole

5.1.1.2 Lansoprazole

5.1.1.3 Esomeprazole

5.1.1.4 Other OTC Drugs

5.1.2 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2.1 Rabeprazole

5.1.2.2 Dexlansoprazole

5.1.2.3 Pantoprazole

5.1.2.4 Other Prescription Drugs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.5 Eisai Inc.

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Santarus Inc.

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

