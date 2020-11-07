Neuromodulation Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Neuromodulation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Neuromodulation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Neuromodulators are a subset of neurotransmitter. Unlike neurotransmitters, the release of neuromodulators occurs in a diffuse manner. This means that an entire neural tissue may be subject to the neuromodulator’s action due to exposure. This, in turn, can tune the neural circuitry of an entire brain region and not just that of an individual neuron.

Neurological diseases are frequent in older adults, affecting around 55% of people age 55 and older. They are associated with a high risk for adverse health outcomes, including mortality, disability, institutionalization, and hospitalization. Degenerative diseases, like dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as well as strokes and headaches, are frequently encountered neurological diseases in elderly patients. Neuromodulation is an intracranial, electrical neuromodulation therapy that has FDA approval for the treatment for most of the neurological diseases such as bladder control, headache, tremors, chronic pain, stroke, minimally conscious state, and spinal cord injury, which are most commonly found in the elderly population. The proven efficacy and improving acceptance of this technology are expected to lead to the surge in the market demand during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Neurosigma Inc.

Neuropace Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Cyberonics Inc.