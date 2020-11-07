HVAC Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “HVAC Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. HVAC Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999745

Scope of the Report:

The HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) services market includes the different services provided to the end users by the OEMs and other regional players. The services primarily include installation and system integration, maintenance, and repair, etc. The end users include building contractors and owners (non-residential), home owners, retail stores, food services companies, pharmaceutical, and healthcare companies, among others. The HVAC service market has a direct correlation with the HVAC equipment market. Any changes in demand for the equipment will impact the service market positively as higher demand for new equipment leads to higher installation or retrofitting services.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999745

Key Market Trends:

Residential Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

The demand for HVAC services in the residential sector, is primarily from Asia-Pacific, owing to the growing population, across the region, thereby leading to new installations. The demand in developed regions, like North America and Europe, is mainly from the maintenance and replacement services.

In the wake of the global financial crisis and housing market collapse, an overhang of housing in many mature economies, led to a breakdown in prices of existing homes, and stifled new residential construction spending.

Direct real estate investment, and increasing wealth and prosperity in regions such as APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East, are driven by economic growth. The increasing migration to existent and newly emerging cities, in these regions, is accelerating the demand for new homes.

The robust construction of residential buildings, by the private sector, coupled with the government initiatives, to bridge emerging countries’ housing shortages, are also acting as significant factors, for the growth of the studied market.For instance, in the Philippines, the government estimated that the country’s residential sector growth could come in at an annual average of 10.3%, in real terms, from 2018-2026.

According to data from the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, the country’s social housing backlog is now at 5.6 million units. There were over 30,000 residential construction permits, issued by the end of the second quarter of 2017, 24% higher than in 2016.Recently, in 2018, rising rents across Toronto led to record-breaking sales, for multi-residential apartment buildings. The sales reached USD 1.2 billion, in the third quarter of 2018.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

Growing government support, in the form of higher budget allocations, designed to increase home ownership and sustainable community development, and the increasing affordability of housing, may contribute to the ever growing residential construction sector.In 2017, the US government allocated a budget of USD 46.7 billion (an increase of 1.9% over the previous year), to support residential construction. The increasing population in the country may also contribute to the rising housing demand. The boom in the construction sector is likely to contribute to the expanding of the market for HVAC and HVAC services.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released new efficiency standards, for commercial HVAC units, in which carbon emissions must be reduced, by up to 60 million metric tons, by 2030. According to these standards, specialized units should be manufactured, being able to provide energy-efficiency, and sustainable heating and cooling solutions.

Increased construction activities, rapid urbanization, infrastructural reforms, and HVAC unit replacements, are some of the major factors supporting the growth of HVAC services market in the country.The DOE has invested almost USD 8 million, to replace old refrigerants, with energy efficient alternatives, which can minimize environmental threats posed by rooftop HVAC units.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999745

HVAC Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Construction Business In Major Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Growing Data Center Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Labor Shortage/ High Costs Of Skilled Labor

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Services

5.1.1 Maintenance and Repair

5.1.2 Installation

5.2 By Implementation Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Retrofit Buildings

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.3 LG Electronics

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Electrolux Ab

6.1.6 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

6.1.7 Carrier Corporation

6.1.8 Johnson Controls Inc

6.1.9 Daikin Industries Ltd

6.1.10 Nortek Global HVAC

6.1.11 Lennox International, Inc.

6.1.12 Fuijitsu General Ltd

6.1.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Relational Databases Software Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Aluminum Welding Prefab Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Military Aviation Sensors Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Dental Implants Dental Consumables Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Food Colorants Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

Concentrated Washing Powder Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Emergency Parachute Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Smooth-Finished Kraft Papers Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Safety Signs Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

VHF Air-Ground Communications Stations Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025