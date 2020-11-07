Telecom Towers Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Telecom Towers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Telecom Towers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999744
Scope of the Report:
The increasing data usage by consumers has led to a competitive telecom landscape across regions. With tower sharing becoming increasingly popular among the MNOs, the tower operators have been able to reach operational efficiencies. Independent tower companies owned around 70% of the total 4.10 million towers around the world (as of 2017). China has the highest number of telecom towers in the world, owned by the state-run China Tower Corporation. They have around 1,968,000 towers and it was estimated that they are leasing over 550,000 towers.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999744
Key Market Trends:
Lattice Tower is expected to register a Significant Growth
Lattice telecom towers are mostly three-legged towers, with tubular leg elements and tubular bracing members. They are used explicitly in case of heavy loads, which makes them suitable for central communication hubs and MW backbone sites in hurricane zones.The primary purpose of setting up a lattice telecom tower in a telecom network is to support more than one antenna for communication purposes. These towers also support the load of supporting apparatus used in communication networks.
Lattice telecom towers find their primary applications in radars, video surveillance equipment, and GSM/CDMA equipment. They can be used as electricity transmission towers, radio towers, or as an observation tower.
The weight of the lattice tower is spread over a greater area, which reduces the pressure on the foundation and the ground. The modules of a lattice telecom tower can be assembled easily and does not require heavy equipment and cranes, which further optimizes the cost spending of vendors.The truss action and larger base dimensions of this infrastructure help resist the applied loads more effectively, leading to a lighter structural design. Also, wind loads are reduced due to the lattice topology.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
The North American region has been witnessing a significant shift, with the majority of towers being increasingly transferred from MNOs to independent tower companies. Owing to supporting initiatives by the governments, the region is expected to continually strengthen its position in the global market. For instance, the US Department of State’s Global Connect Initiative (GCI) aims to bring an additional 1.5 billion people online by 2020, thus creating a demand for more connectivity and network infrastructure.
Moreover, aggregate annual wireless capital expenditure in the United States was valued at USD 30 billion, which is expected to augment the market’s growth. In 2017, the number of mobile phone users in the United States is expected to reach about 266 million, with mobile internet penetration of about 237.2 million. Mobile internet penetration is expected to cross 275 million by 2023. Increasing wireless data usage continues to compel wireless service providers to improve their networks’ quality, and make incremental investments on the coverage and capacity of their networks.
Subscriber adoption of advanced wireless data applications, particularly mobile video, advanced devices, and densification of advanced networks by wireless service providers, to satisfy the growing demand for high-bandwidth wireless data, are driving the increased deployment of towers in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999744
Telecom Towers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity To Rural Areas
4.3.2 Providing Wider Coverage And Catering To Increasing Data Needs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Environmental Concerns About Power Supply Systems To Towers
4.4.2 Tower-sharing Between Telecom Companies
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Fuel Type
5.1.1 Renewable
5.1.2 Non-Renewable
5.2 By Type of Tower
5.2.1 Lattice Tower
5.2.2 Guyed Towers
5.2.3 Monopole Towers
5.2.4 Stealth Towers
5.3 By Installation
5.3.1 Rooftop
5.3.2 Ground Based
5.4 By Ownership
5.4.1 Operator Owned
5.4.2 Joint Venture
5.4.3 Private Owned
5.4.4 MNO Captive
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bharti Infratel Limited
6.1.2 Helios Towers Africa
6.1.3 American Tower Corporation
6.1.4 SBA Communications Corporation
6.1.5 AT&T Inc.
6.1.6 GTL Infrastructure Ltd
6.1.7 T-Mobile Towers
6.1.8 Crown Castle International Corporation
6.1.9 China Tower Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Recliner Sofas Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Wire Mesh Containers Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Organic Solar Cells (OSC) Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Swimming Pool Treadmill Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Ginger Extract Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Surfactant Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Commercial Use Artificial Flower Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Aircraft Evacuation Slides Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Industrial Machine Glazed Papers Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Crankshaft Oil Seals Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Scrubber-Dryers Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025