Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999743

Scope of the Report:

The manufacturing industry has evolved since the last industrial revolution. Technology has played a critical role in shaping the modern manufacturing industry. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the production establishments took a step forward and implemented many IoT and IIoT solutions to get live feedback from factories and working environments. With the implementation of Machine to Machine services and telematics solutions in production establishments, the industry has moved from the traditional value chain to technology, asset, and engineering-oriented value chain

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999743

Key Market Trends:

Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector adds a lot of value to the US economy. According to Trading Economics, GDP from manufacturing in the United States increased to USD 2125.80 billion in the second quarter of 2018, from USD 2113.80 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017, to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999743

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Evolving Value Chains

4.3.2 Rapid Industrial Automation Led by Industry 4.0

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Condition Monitoring

5.2.2 Quality Management

5.2.3 Inventory Management

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.2 Angoss Software Corporation

6.1.3 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 SAP SE

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 RapidMiner Inc.

6.1.11 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.12 Knime AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

PET Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Metal Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

IT Infrastructure Management Software Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Smart Diapers Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2025

Asbestos Gloves Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Breast Milk Storage Bottles Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Ovens Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Tape Backing Materials Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Speed Sensors Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

Network Infrastructure Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025