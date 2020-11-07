Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (glucometer device, blood glucose test strips, lancets), and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Blood Glucose Test Strips Hold the Highest Market Share

Blood glucose test strips have the highest market share, with 77%, in the global personal usage market of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices. As the blood glucose test strips are only for one-time use, the expenditure spent on test strips is high because of the need for their continuous replacement.

The glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. Test strips, on the other hand, are supposed to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed of after one use. Thus, this presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip segment is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Highest Market Share, with a 21.63% CAGR

The North America test strips market has the highest market share, with a revenue of USD 2 billion, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The United States alone has around 80% share in the North America blood glucose test strips market.

The price policies and favorable reimbursement policies in North America are driving the growth of the North America personal-use glucometer device market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

