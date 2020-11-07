Natural Language Processing Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Natural Language Processing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Natural Language Processing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999741

Scope of the Report:

Natural language processing (NLP) is a well-known artificial intelligence feature that is being implemented universally, through consumer digital assistants and chat-bots, along with commercial applications in the field of textual analysis, voice sense (speech analysis), sentimental analysis, and change impact analysis.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999741

Key Market Trends:

Speech Analytics is expected to register a Significant Growth

Speech analytical solutions can enable users to gain insights, to make critical business decisions, by providing more in-depth and faster analysis of voice data, with context and relevance, across multiple channels. Speech analytics solutions are gaining immense importance in enterprises across the world since the traditional text-based analytics solutions used by enterprises are no longer enough to handle complex business issues.

Many enterprises have implemented speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, to create cutting-edge analytics solutions in order to gain a better understanding of their customer requirements.

The on-premises speech analytics market is dominating, as organizations with complex IT structures requiring a high number of integrations (with other applications, such as marketing, CRM, sales support, and technical support tools) usually prefer the on-premise model to mitigate compatibility issues.

However, growing investment in cloud technologies is estimated to shift the trend on cloud speech analytics platforms. Additionally, the on-cloud model offers automatic updates, increased scope for collaboration, and scalability benefits over other deployment models.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Market Share

The rising big data volume coupled with the increasing demand to enhance consumer satisfaction in the United States is expected to drive the NLP market growth in the country. The country is focusing on its defense sector, primarily associated with technological advancements. In September 2018, the defense advanced research projects agency (DARPA) announced to boost its investment in AI, over the next five years, worth USD 2 billion. As a result, it is likely to have a positive impact on the NLP market growth in the country over the forecast period.

In addition, in May 2018, the United States and the United Kingdom launched an AI hub to innovate new disruptive technologies for security and defense applications, which would bolster the advanced utilization of NLP.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for speech analytics in the United States has compelled the companies to form partnerships and offer exceptional services. For instance, in August 2018, Amazon and Microsoft launched Cortana-Alexa public preview for Windows 10 PCs and Echo speakers in the United States, which would allow the customers to have the benefits of both the assistants at the same time. Thus, it will create an enhanced customer experience with diverse added benefits, thereby, attracting more consumers, which in turn is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999741

Natural Language Processing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Shifting Trend from Product-centric to Customer-centric Experience

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Devices across Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

4.2.3 Significant Advancement in Machine-to-Machine Communication Technology

4.2.4 Increasing Amount of Digital Data with the Rise in Use of Smart Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals Across the Industry

4.3.2 Complexity in the Shift from Traditional to Advanced Technology, due to Fluctuating Customer Adoption Trends.

4.3.3 Need for Effective Predictive Technologies, to Narrow the Gap between Machines and Humans

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Speech Analytics

5.1.2 Text Analytics

5.1.3 Sentiment Analysis

5.1.4 Pattern and Image Recognition

5.1.5 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

5.1.6 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 BFSI

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Research and Education)

5.5 By Technology

5.5.1 Recognition

5.5.2 Operational

5.5.3 Analytical

5.6 By Services

5.7 Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 US

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Rest of North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 UK

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia Pacific

5.7.3.1 India

5.7.3.2 China

5.7.3.3 Japan

5.7.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.7.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Google Inc.

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 3M Company

6.1.4 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 NetBase Solutions Inc.

6.1.7 Verint System Inc

6.1.8 Genpact Limited

6.1.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.10 Intel Corporation

6.1.11 Nvidia Corporation

6.1.12 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.13 AppOrchid Inc.

6.1.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

6.1.15 Veritone Inc.

6.1.16 SAP SE

6.1.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.18 Rasa Technologies GmbH

6.1.19 Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

6.1.20 Klevu Oy

6.1.21 Micro Focus International PLC (HPE)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Intelligent Software Assistant Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

PEG Stearate Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Heterojunction Battery (HIT) Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Decorative Lightings Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Garcinia Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

DC Electronic Load Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Consumer Tissues Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Slippers Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Multi Head Filling Machines Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Desiccant Breathers Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Educational Robots Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025