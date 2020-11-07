Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999739

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999739

Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.

Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.

Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.

The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.

In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999739

Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Eli Lilly

7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.3 Astellas

7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.5 AstraZeneca

7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Eli Lilly

7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Astellas

7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.5 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Aircraft Parts Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Glass Interposers Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Millivolt Thermostats Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Cocoa Nibs Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2025

Body Area Network Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Bedside Lamp Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Aerospace Industry Microphones Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Vanstone Thermowells Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Ambient Lighting Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Filter Mesh Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Express Delivery Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co