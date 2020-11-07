Dashboard Camera Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Dashboard Camera Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Dashboard Cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dash cameras are its accident recording capabilities. It helps to capture vehicle collations on video which ensures that there is always a witness around. Besides, many people have used accident footage to prove that they were not wrong. Dashcams are also placed on truck’ dashboard which help to record front facing videos. Besides, advanced dash cams can record rear views and some are equipped with specialized sensors to support more effective nigh time recordings.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Dual-channel Cameras to Witness Major Growth
Multi-lens dashboard cameras represent a lucrative segment to invest in, for dashboard camera manufacturers. There has been an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras, over single-channel dashboard cameras.
These cameras are gaining popularity among private and commercial vehicle owners. Dual-channel dash cam systems comprise two cameras with high-resolution feed, for front and rear video recording.
Companies are continuously innovating, to develop their offerings and leverage this opportunity. For instance, Thinkware launched a two-channel (2CH) dashcam F200 that records in full HD 1080p with wide dynamic range (WDR) and offers 720p HD at the rear. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi functionality, which allows drivers to connect the dash cam directly to their smartphone, to adjust settings and easily download footage.
China to Witness Highest Growth
China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest premium car market, creating a significant potential for the growth of the market studied. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to witness rapid technological evolution over the next few years, owing to the ongoing safety trend that is evident in North America and Europe. Particularly in the dashcam market, the country witnessed a 20% rise in sales, in recent years, due to increasing demand from insurance frauds. While the adoption of normal dashcams in the country is high, the manufacturers in the country are providing more enhanced solutions, like modern cameras equipped with Wi-Fi, ADAS, and real streaming media mirror.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Dashboard Camera Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increase in the Automobile Sales
4.5.2 Favorable Insurance Policies
4.5.3 Increase in the Number of Road Accidents and Thefts
4.5.4 Favorable Dashboard Camera Installation Mandates
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Reliability and Privacy Issues
4.6.2 Laws Restricting the Use of Dashcams in Some Countries
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Basic
5.1.2 Smart
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Single-channel
5.2.2 Dual-channel
5.2.3 Rear-view
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Argentina
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Mexico
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 UAE
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Garmin Ltd.
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Aiptek Inc.
6.1.4 ABEO Company Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Harman International Industries, Inc.
6.1.6 DOD Tech
6.1.7 Papago Inc.
6.1.8 Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd
6.1.9 HP Development Company LP
6.1.10 LG Electronics Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
