Dashboard Camera Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Dashboard Camera Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dashboard Camera market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Dashboard Cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dash cameras are its accident recording capabilities. It helps to capture vehicle collations on video which ensures that there is always a witness around. Besides, many people have used accident footage to prove that they were not wrong. Dashcams are also placed on truck’ dashboard which help to record front facing videos. Besides, advanced dash cams can record rear views and some are equipped with specialized sensors to support more effective nigh time recordings.

Market Overview:

The global dashboard camera market was valued at USD 2519 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The market studied has expanded rapidly over the last few years, due to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to various governments mandating the installation of dashcams.

The expansion of the market studied was further supported by the increase in automobile sales, globally. As the automotive sector is evolving consistently, integration of dashcams has become a prominent trend, worldwide.

Driving assistance systems have gained popularity recently, owing to the drastic rise in the number of accidental fatalities that have been reported in the last decade. The demand for better assistance systems to categorically judge imminent dangers, and guide drivers has emerged as viable product in the automotive sector.

Several insurance companies are contributing to the increase in dashboard camera sales by offering discounts on car insurance premiums to customers. The demand for dashcams is also increasing, as it can reduce insurance frauds or claims by capturing on video events. < Major Key Players:

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Aiptek Inc.

ABEO Company Co. Ltd

Harman International Industries, Inc.

DOD Tech

Papago Inc.

Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

HP Development Company LP