Cloud Collaboration Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Cloud Collaboration Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Collaboration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cloud collaboration is a type of enterprise collaboration that allows employees to work together on documents and other data types, which are stored off-premises and outside of the company firewall. Employees use a cloud-based collaboration platform to share, edit and work together on projects. Cloud collaboration enables two or more people to work on a project at once.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.

When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyone’s mutual advantage.

Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

As per the RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

