Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia) and by geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Constant Global Trend of High Diabetes Prevalence

The sales of GLP-1 are directly proportional to the global trend of high diabetes prevalence.

For instance, the percentages of type 2 diabetes in a few significant countries are as follows: China 22.8%, Oman 17.2%, Malaysia 12.9%, and so on.

It is estimated, worldwide, that approximately USD 8.39 billion is spent on diabetes. The growth in the number of middle-class households, as well as increasing per capita income in these countries, are expected to result in better spending power in general, thereby helping to drive the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Along with this, a few critical factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and availability of skilled medical professionals, are likely to play paradigm shifting roles in the overall growth of this market.

North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue

North America accounts for 77% of the overall GLP-1 market and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.53%, during the forecast period.

In the Middle East & Africa, the GLP-1 market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.08%.

In Asia-Pacific, according to the International Diabetes Federation, Japan and Australia have the highest per capita expenditure, of upwards of USD 3,000. However, China and India have the highest diabetes prevalence.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

