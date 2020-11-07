All news

Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

sambit.k

Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP - 1) Agonists

The “Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999732

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia) and by geography.

Market Overview:

  • The glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market is expected to see a considerable amount of growth during the forecast period. The increase is mainly attributed to the improved efficiency of GLP-1.
  • Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. The increase in the diabetic population over the years is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like the increasing median age of the population and health factors, including increasing rates of obesity and inactivity levels among people.
  • In addition, lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy, in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and France which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.Novo Nordisk Victoza held a 55% market share in the GLP-1 agonist market in 2017, but it is expected that Eli Lilly’s Trulicity will dominate the market during the forecast period.

    Major Key Players:

  • NovoNordisk
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly
  • AstraZeneca

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999732

    Key Market Trends: – Constant Global Trend of High Diabetes Prevalence

    The sales of GLP-1 are directly proportional to the global trend of high diabetes prevalence.
    For instance, the percentages of type 2 diabetes in a few significant countries are as follows: China 22.8%, Oman 17.2%, Malaysia 12.9%, and so on.
    It is estimated, worldwide, that approximately USD 8.39 billion is spent on diabetes. The growth in the number of middle-class households, as well as increasing per capita income in these countries, are expected to result in better spending power in general, thereby helping to drive the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).
    Along with this, a few critical factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and availability of skilled medical professionals, are likely to play paradigm shifting roles in the overall growth of this market.

    North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue

    North America accounts for 77% of the overall GLP-1 market and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.53%, during the forecast period.
    In the Middle East & Africa, the GLP-1 market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.08%.
    In Asia-Pacific, according to the International Diabetes Federation, Japan and Australia have the highest per capita expenditure, of upwards of USD 3,000. However, China and India have the highest diabetes prevalence.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999732

    Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug
    5.1.1 Exenatide
    5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.2 Liraglutide
    5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.3 Lixisenatide
    5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.4 Dulaglutide
    5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.2 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.3 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.5 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.6 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.7 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.8 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.8.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.8.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.9.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.9.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.3.10.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.3.10.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.4.1 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.4.2 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5.3 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5.4 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5.5 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

    6 MARKET INDICATORS
    6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
    6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
    7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.1.2 Sanofi
    7.1.3 Eli Lilly
    7.1.4 AstraZeneca
    7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
    7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.2.2 Sanofi
    7.2.3 Eli Lilly
    7.2.4 AstraZeneca

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Commercial Printing Solution Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

    Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    Social Companion Robots Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

    Industrial Wash Water Recycle Systems Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

    Nutricosmetics Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025

    Contactor Based Transfer Switch Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

    Spaghetti Sauce Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Pituitary Cancer Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Digital Resistivity Meters Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Granular Applicator Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

    Metal Powder Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

    Outdoor Cabinet Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co